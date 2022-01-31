Cher Shares Cover Of 'The Golden Girls' Theme As A Tribute To Betty White

Man, how great is Cher?!

On Friday night, the vampire queen iconic songstress took to Instagram to share a clip of her belting out the (equally iconic) theme from The Golden Girls.

Proving the 75-year-old is still in her prime, the 'Believe' singer effortlessly covered ‘Thank You For Being A Friend’ on-location at Stage 5, where The Golden Girls was filmed during its seven-year run between 1985 and 1992.

Have a look/listen:

Chills. Literal chills.

Cher’s rendition of the track was recorded for the upcoming television special ‘Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl’.

Premiering in America tonight, the special will include appearances from a mix of A-list celebrities and public figures, including Joe Biden, Drew Barrymore, Bryan Cranston and Jimmy Fallon, among many others.

While we're sad Betty's gone, we do love seeing all the touching tributes to the late Hollywood legend.

