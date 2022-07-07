Cheer’s Jerry Harris Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison

Former star from the Netflix series Cheer, Jerry Harris, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for crimes relating to sexual abuse and soliciting sex from minors.

The charges included finding Harris guilty of coercing teenage boys to send him obscene photos and videos of themselves and soliciting sex from minors at cheerleading competitions.

In addition to the 12 year, Harris will be under supervised released for a further eight years.

Harris had already been in custody at a Chicago prison for almost two years while awaiting his trialling and sentencing, after being arrested in September 2020 on a charge of production of child pornography.

It was alleged at the time of the incident, Harris solicited videos and images from two 14-year-old brothers.

Only a few months later he was then indicted on charges in Illinois, Florida and Texas alleging misconduct.

According to the indictment, it was alleged Harris solicited sex from minors at cheerleading competitions and convinced teenage boys to send him explicit photographs and videos of themselves.

Earlier this year, Harris pleaded guilty to one count each of receiving child pornography and travelling with the intention to engage in illegal sexual conduct.

Harris avoided a 15-year sentencing pushed by the prosecutors.

Before being handed his sentence, Harris apologised this his victims.

"I am deeply sorry for all the trauma my abuse has caused you," he said.

"I pray deep down that your suffering comes to an end."

Cheer’s second season of the show was released after the allegation were originally made, and it is believed many of the people featured on the show, including Harris’ cheer coach Monica Aldama submitted character letters for the trial.

