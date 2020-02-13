Cheeky Adult Circus Cabaret INFAMOUS Returns To The Gold Coast!

Guess what! Following sell-out shows across the country, risqué adult circus, INFAMOUS, is returning to the Gold Coast for its blockbuster third season!

Naughty characters, bare-chested ripped acrobats, world-class dancers and crude comedians will be erecting their iconic Spiegel Big Top at Westfield Helensvale on the original Nightquarter site from Friday, January 31-Sunday, March 8, 2020.



INFAMOUS INFAMOUS

Nightly Shows from Thursday – Sunday weekly

Thursday, Friday and Saturday night shows at 7:30pm

Sunday night shows at 6:30pm

Doors open one hour prior to show time with a bar and selected snacks available for purchase

18+ ID required for entry



Closing Show – Sunday 8th March 2020, 6.30pm



EXCEPTIONS - Thursday 20th – Sunday 23rd February, inclusive - NO SHOWS RUNNING TIME 2 hours inclusive of a 20-minute interval.

TICKET PRICES

B Reserve - Standard price is $47.20

A Reserve - Standard price is $62.50

Premium A Reserve from $77.80

Ringside Table (includes seats for 2 people) from $247.35

Ringside Chair from $93.10

Ringside include table service, a bottle of bubbly, popcorn and dessert!



Whether you want to take your partner along, arrange a girls night, or gather your work mates, it's a show you definitely don't want to miss!

To purchase your tickets, head to: www.infamous.net.au



