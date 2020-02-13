Cheeky Adult Circus Cabaret INFAMOUS Returns To The Gold Coast!
Gather the gals!
Guess what! Following sell-out shows across the country, risqué adult circus, INFAMOUS, is returning to the Gold Coast for its blockbuster third season!
Naughty characters, bare-chested ripped acrobats, world-class dancers and crude comedians will be erecting their iconic Spiegel Big Top at Westfield Helensvale on the original Nightquarter site from Friday, January 31-Sunday, March 8, 2020.
INFAMOUS
Nightly Shows from Thursday – Sunday weekly
Thursday, Friday and Saturday night shows at 7:30pm
Sunday night shows at 6:30pm
Doors open one hour prior to show time with a bar and selected snacks available for purchase
18+ ID required for entry
Closing Show – Sunday 8th March 2020, 6.30pm
EXCEPTIONS - Thursday 20th – Sunday 23rd February, inclusive - NO SHOWS RUNNING TIME 2 hours inclusive of a 20-minute interval.
TICKET PRICES
- B Reserve - Standard price is $47.20
- A Reserve - Standard price is $62.50
- Premium A Reserve from $77.80
- Ringside Table (includes seats for 2 people) from $247.35
- Ringside Chair from $93.10
Ringside include table service, a bottle of bubbly, popcorn and dessert!
INFAMOUS
Whether you want to take your partner along, arrange a girls night, or gather your work mates, it's a show you definitely don't want to miss!
To purchase your tickets, head to: www.infamous.net.au
Missed the show? Catch up for Breakfast with Lise, Sarah, Dan & Ben here: