Check Out This HUGE Reveal About The Block Cheating Scandal!

This morning on the Hit Network's Stav, Abby & Matt, Abby took us to the set of The Block and got the big scoop on the cheating scandal rocking the show!

Basically what happened, is some of the contestants got their hands on the production schedule giving them an unfair advantage...and Scott Cam was LIVID!

But, when Abby did a tour of The Block, she saw something pretty interesting that could explain a lot.

Missed the chat? Here's what B105's Abby saw when visiting the set of The Block:

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!