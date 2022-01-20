Check Out These Hot New Photos Of Bridgerton Season 2!

We are swooning! Bridgerton season 2 is on its way, and we have some hot new photos of the upcoming season to show you!

Firstly, what we DO know about the new season, is that it will be following the story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest Bridgerton sibling and viscount, and his journey to find a suitable wife.

Here's the official synopsis:

“Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.”

