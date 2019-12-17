Check Out These Great Activities For Youth Available These School Holidays

Keep the kids entertained these summer holidays with awesome activities by Mansfield Shire Youth on offer in January.

From pizza parties to picnics to poolside fun, your kids are sure to have a holiday to remember.

The youth centre will offer extended opening hours of 1pm-5pm for the holidays, taking kids aged 12-17 Tuesday – Thursday, and young adults aged 18-25 on Fridays.

Check out some of the fun activities below:

Tuesday 14 January - - The youth centre will reopen following the holiday break with Tacos and Tortas.

Wednesday 15 January - - Hang out at Botanical Park for an afternoon of sunshine and soccer.

Thursday 16 January - - The youth centre will host a special guest from Melbourne for a round of Magic: The Gathering. This adventure card game is played all around the world, with aim to defeat opponents and show off your skill with majestic creatures and powerful enchantments.

Tuesday 21 January - - It's pizza party day at the youth centre! Come make something delicious to share around or take home.

Wednesday 22 January - - Engage! brings us Summer Dayz Poolside. All young people aged 12-25 who come to the Mansfield Pool between 1pm-5pm will get free entry, a free drink, sausage and icy pole, and endless fun on the giant inflatable.

Thursday 23 January - - The grand finale, a special screening of ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ at the Youth Centre, with the movie starting at 2pm.

Friday 17 and 24 January - - the MYC will be hosting Young Adults ‘Have Your Say’. Building upon our launch of ‘Friday Night Lights’ in 2019, this will be an opportunity for ages 18-25 to contribute to the planning of events and activities specific to the wants and needs of this age range in Mansfield. All young adults ages 18-25 are invited to join and have their say for what 2020 could offer! At the youth centre, 1pm-5pm.

For more information on any event, head to Facebook or Instagram by searching ‘Mansfield Shire Youth’, or contact the team at [email protected] or 5775 8619.

