Check Out These Five Easy Mother's Day Brunch Ideas

If you ran out of time to book a table at Mum’s favourite café or you’ve opted for the homecooked brunch option, we know how you can still whip up a restaurant quality brunch that Mum is sure to love!

We all love a good bacon & egg roll, but how about branching out and giving something a little more lavish a try in honour of your delightful Mother who kept you alive for all of those years.

See below, five of our all time favourite brunch recipes you can make from the comfort of your Mum’s kitchen! Don’t be intimidated, they may look fancy but the recipes are easy to follow and will surely impress Mum to the point that she’ll forget she’s dining in.

Brioche French Toast

Theworktop.com

This delightfully sugary French Toast recipe is super easy to make at home and only requires handful of ingredients.

Eggs Benedict

Simply Recipes

Eggs benny can be pretty damn intimidating, especially when it comes down to the hollandaise sauce! Thankfully, this benny features a hollandaise sauce you can whip up in a blender, taking care of most of the hard work for you! Hot tip, try switching out the lemon juice for some tarragon vinegar for a bit of extra tang!

Omelette

Jamie Oliver

The best thing about omelettes is that they are remarkably versatile. You can also almost any of the ingredients you have in your pantry and fridge including potatoes, tomatoes and mushrooms. This great recipe by Jamie Oliver teaches you the basics of the perfect omelette with the option to add in a couple of his favourite extras.

Buttermilk Pancakes

Justataste.com

A personal favourite, these buttermilk pancakes are absolutely to die for! Unbelievably fluffy and delightfully moist, these pancakes go great with some fresh strawberries, bacon and whipped cream. That is if you like mixing your sweet and savoury like me!

Breakfast Croissant

www.lecremedelacrumb.com

Everyone loves a nice warm croissant! This recipe is so simple, honestly anyone could do it. Throwing a breakfast spin on your usual ham & cheese croissant, this recipe uses mozzarella cheese, shaved ham and creamy scrambled eggs to deliver the perfect brekkie croissant. If you're not sure on the scrambled egg, try switching it out for some tomato, mushrooms paired with a few slices of brie cheese.

There you have it! These mouth-watering recipes are bound to set Mum up for an absolutely fabulous day, so, good luck and bon appétit!

Catch up on the latest in Hit Entertainment new below...

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.