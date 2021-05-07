Check Out These Five Budget Friendly Mother's Day Ideas

With Mother’s Day looming around the corner, many of us have well and truly dropped the ball, forgetting to book Mum into her favourite restaurant (which will surely be booked out) and fumbling for last minute gift ideas that won’t require delivery.

Well, we’re here to help.

Let’s face it, Mother’s Day isn’t exactly the cheapest day on the calendar! When you add up a present as well as the traditional champagne brekkie, the dollars can really add up, especially if you don’t have siblings to split the cost of Mum’s spoils.

This is especially true if Mum prefers a fancy dinner! Mother’s Day is the perfect excuse for restaurants to enforce a set menu and rake in amounts north of $80 per person, which usually won’t include a much needed bevvie to wash down the bitter taste of bankruptcy.

I digress.

We have a solution to both your last-minute planning and your financial woes! Below you will find a list of cheap but thoughtful Mother’s Day activities which will most definitely Mum happy and hopefully trick her into thinking you’re the most thoughtful kid on earth.

Sip & Paint

Now, there are plenty of businesses which will offer an impressive paint set up, but these will likely be booked out. So, why not organise your own sip & paint at home? Head out to your nearest Spotlight, Kmart or Officeworks, grab yourself some painting equipment, a bottle of wine and set yourself up with the ultimate home painting station.

There will no doubt be plenty of inspiration lying around the house in the form of fruit, plants or even pets! So, pour out a few glasses of red and get painting, Mum will love it!

Clay time

Has Mum always thought about taking a pottery class? Grab yourself some clay and give it a go at home! Clay is surprisingly cheap and so are the utensils you need to create interesting pottery pieces from the comfort of your own home. There are plenty of easy to follow videos online, so set yourself up (preferably with a drop sheet to keep things relatively tidy) and get creative! A quick tip from personal experience, start with something easy like a bowl… because your dream vase is far more difficult than you’d think!

Once you’re done, let your clay dry out for a couple of weeks, find your nearest kiln and book yourself in. There are also plenty of awesome glazes you can choose from to give your pottery that trendy rustic look!

Games night

It’s not always easy to get the family together, so Mum would no doubt be jazzed to get all of the kids together in one room for a (not so friendly) game of monopoly. Organise an elaborate cheese board and a full night of interactive games like charades, ‘Heads Up’, ‘What do you meme?’ and of course the notorious family argument starter – Monopoly. A little friendly competition never hurt anyone… much.

Adventure Day

The Australian wilderness is a vast and beautiful place, so why not explore some of the gorgeous scenery in your own backyard? I don’t mean this literally. Find your nearest national park and take Mum for a nature hike or spend the day at a beautiful beach or town you’ve never visited! There are so many awesome places I’m sure we’re yet to explore and I mean, does anything really beat fish and chips in an adorable beachside town? Those are some serious holiday vibes.

Lavish brunch

This is the go-to favourite which I’m sure many of us stopped doing when we were old enough to shout Mum a brekkie at our local café. I feel like a homemade champagne breakfast is horribly underrated and doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg. Grab a reasonably priced bottle of bubbles and OJ for mimosas and then head to the supermarket for some tasty brekkie ingredients.

Mum will absolutely love some brioche French toast or a home-made eggs benny and more so, she will undoubtedly appreciate the efforts you and your siblings have gone to, to whip a brekkie jam-packed full of love.

So, hopefully these ideas will set you on the right track to the perfect day with Mum. Good luck and Happy Mother’s Day!

