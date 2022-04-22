Check Out The Trailer For Tudor Drama 'Becoming Elizabeth' Coming To Stan

Stan has announced that Tudor drama, Becoming Elizabeth, will be coming to the streaming service this June 12!

It explores the fascinating, untold story of the early life of England's most iconic Queen, Elizabeth I.

Long before she ascended the throne, young Elizabeth Tudor (Alicia von Rittberg) was an orphaned teenager who became embroiled in the political and sexual politics of the English court. The death of King Henry VIII sees his nine-year-old son Edward (Oliver Zetterström), take the throne and sets into motion a dangerous scramble for power when Elizabeth, Edward and their sister Mary (Romola Garai) find themselves pawns in a game between the great families of England and the powers of Europe who vie for control of the country.



Here's the trailer:

Additional key players in the relentless quest for power include King Henry’s widow, Catherine Parr (Jessica Raine), Thomas Seymour (Tom Cullen), the new King’s uncle, who quickly marries the widowed Catherine but soon takes an interest in the teenage Elizabeth and Duke of Somerset (John Heffernan), who loses no time in claiming the position of Lord Protector for himself when the old King dies.

Becoming Elizabeth will premiere on June 12, the same day as the US!

