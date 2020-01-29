Check Out The Full Performance Of Tones And I's Bushfire Fundraiser!

The world is in love with the one and only Tones and I and now she's made us fall in love with her even more.

Tones took to the stage to at 170 Russell last night in Melbourne to perform for an epic crowd and even got Illy up on stage to perform 'Catch 22'.

The best part? The whole thing was live streamed and we have it for you below!

You can grab yourself a t-shirt here and every dollar is being donated to the bushfire relief.

