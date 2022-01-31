Check Out The 37 New Emojis Coming To Your iPhone!

If you're wanting new ways to express yourself over text, then you've got it! There are 37 new emojis about to hit your iPhone as part of the iOS 15.4 beta 1 update.

Here's all the new emojis and when we can expect them!

Melting Face

Face with open eyes and hand over mouth

Face with peeking eye

Saluting face

Dotted line face

Face with diagonal mouth

Face holding back tears

*Face with hand over mouth will be new & improved!

We'll also see gender-neutral emojis:

Person with crown

Pregnant person

Pregnant man

We're getting new hand gestures:

Rightwards hand

Leftwards hand

Palm down hand

Palm up hand

Hand with index finger and thumb crossed

Index pointing at the viewer

Heart hands

Hand shakes with multiple skin tones

Aaaand a bunch of other random emojis:

Coral

Lotus

Empty nest

Nest with eggs

Beans

Pouring liquid

Jar

Playground lide

Wheel

Ring buoy

Hamsa

Mirror Ball

Low Battery

Crutch

X-Ray

Bubbles

Identification card

Heavy equals sign

As for when we can expect the new emojis, we're hoping around March or April!

