Check Out The 37 New Emojis Coming To Your iPhone!
Biting lip to melting face
If you're wanting new ways to express yourself over text, then you've got it! There are 37 new emojis about to hit your iPhone as part of the iOS 15.4 beta 1 update.
Here's all the new emojis and when we can expect them!
- Melting Face
- Face with open eyes and hand over mouth
- Face with peeking eye
- Saluting face
- Dotted line face
- Face with diagonal mouth
- Face holding back tears
- *Face with hand over mouth will be new & improved!
We'll also see gender-neutral emojis:
- Person with crown
- Pregnant person
- Pregnant man
We're getting new hand gestures:
- Rightwards hand
- Leftwards hand
- Palm down hand
- Palm up hand
- Hand with index finger and thumb crossed
- Index pointing at the viewer
- Heart hands
- Hand shakes with multiple skin tones
Aaaand a bunch of other random emojis:
- Coral
- Lotus
- Empty nest
- Nest with eggs
- Beans
- Pouring liquid
- Jar
- Playground lide
- Wheel
- Ring buoy
- Hamsa
- Mirror Ball
- Low Battery
- Crutch
- X-Ray
- Bubbles
- Identification card
- Heavy equals sign
As for when we can expect the new emojis, we're hoping around March or April!
