Check Out Our List Of Cheap But Cheerful Valentine's Date Ideas!

Valentines day can be a very expensive time of the year with all of the gifts, flowers and the fancy candlelit dinners, but declaring your love for your significant other doesn't have to be an expensive exercise!

For all of you lovers out there dating on a budget, we have gone ahead and collated a short list of cheap and cheerful date ideas that will say "I love you" without the hefty price tag!

Wine & Paint

There are plenty of trendy paint & sip places around for you to visit with your loved one, but to save yourselves even more money, why not grab the equipment you need, a cheeky bottle of red and host your own paint & sip from the comfort of your own home? Far more intimate if you ask me!

Picnic

If the weathers fine, fill a basket with some of your favourites treaties (like my personal fave - strawberries dipped in chocolate) a cheese board and couple of cold ciders and head out to any of the hundreds of scenic locations available to us, where you can spend some quality time together.

Movie night

Movie nights are so underrated, especially with the crazy amount of movies we have at our finger tips through streaming giants like Netflix, Stan & Prime. Treat your sweetheart to the full movie experience, complete with pop corn, candy and soda! If you want to keep it legit, you can hit up an actual theatre for under $50 for two people.

Spa night

Everyone loves a good pampering! If you're really wanting to impress your other half, gift them a couple of hours of serious pampering, light some scented candles and start simple with a bubble bath, a couple of rejuvenating face masks and end with a relaxing massage. They will love you for it!

Ice Skating

Is there anything more romantic than the two of you fumbling around on ice like a couple of baby fawns?! Head to your nearest rink, chuck on some skates and give your best blades of glory impression; stop for a half time hot chocolate and head home for a couple of warm up wines when you're finished.

Wine tour

If you can employ a sober driver for the day, why not visit some of your local wineries? Spend the day enjoying wine flights, charcuterie and banter while you take in some of the regions most stunning venues.

Game night

A little healthy competition never hurt anyone! Order a pizza, pull out the board games and uno deck for a full night of fun, food and giggles. Disclaimer: if you are a terrible winner or a sore loser... this is not for you!!

So there you have it, a romantic night with your partner doesn't have to empty the wallet. Surprise your loved one with one of these brilliantly affordable date ideas and we promise they won't be disappointed!

