Check Out Our Favourite Five Swimming Holes To Explore This Summer

Summer is officially here, which means it's time to pull out the swimmers, chuck on the zinc and head out to your nearest sandy paradise for some fun in the sun.



Naturally, we are all on the same boat so popular beaches are likely to be packed full of eager sun chasers, so we have gone ahead and provided a list of secret snap worthy swimming holes for you to explore this summer.



1. The Cowrie Hole - Newcastle East

One of the first ocean baths in Newcastle, Cowrie Hole has been around since the late 19 century and is now one of the most popular surf breaks in the region. The Cowrie Hole sits among the other Newcastle baths including the Canoe Pool which is perfect for the kids to have a splash. While you're there, why not check out one of the many crystal clear rock pools among the Newcastle Ocean Baths.

2. The Bogey Hole - King Edward Park

Pegged as one of the most grammable locations in Newcastle, the swimming hole was originally carved out by convicts back in 1819, as a private swimming quarters for Commandant of Newcastle, James Morisset. Since then, The Bogey Hole has become a beloved spot by locals and the perfect location for a refreshing dip when the waters are clear and calm.

3. Ladies Baths - Merewether Beach

You'll find the Ladies Baths in front of the Merewether Surf House located at the Southern end of the beach. The pools were originally used exclusively for female swimmers back in the early 20th century and is now the perfect spot to take the family and soak up the sun.

4. Susan Gilmore Beach - Bar Beach

Before heading down for a swim at Susan Gilmore Beach, keep in mind that this particular location is rumoured to be a nudist beach! Nevertheless, if you're not afraid of a few naked beach bums, this picturesque stretch of sandy paradise is only accessible by crossing a rock wall at low-tide, but is well worth the mission. It's also worth noting that this beach is unpatrolled by lifesavers, so make sure you stay sharp and keep an eye out for rips and rocks!

5. The Soldiers Baths - Nobbys Beach

At a whopping 165 metres long, The Soldiers Baths were some of the first ocean baths in the region, discovered back in the late 19th century. This stunning spot is still a reasonably well-kept secret and is the perfect location to explore for snorkelling enthusiasts.

There you have it, five of the most Instagrammable locations at your doorstep, so why not head out and explore your own backyard this summer?