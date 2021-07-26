Check Out Megan Gale's Dreamy Airbnb For Your Next Weekend Getaway!

Did you know Megan Gale and her husband, Shaun Hampson, have a STUNNING Airbnb that you can stay in?! Bc me either.

This dreamy home, named 'Dollywood', is located in Victoria's Daylesford and consists of 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

It's described on Airbnb as:

A spectacular pink neon sign above the front door greets you and invites you into this very creative and stylish home called Dollywood. With a keen interest in photography, music, the arts and design, you feel like you have stepped into the pages of a magazine.

Honestly, look at this!

Imagine having a wine and cheese board in this perfect house.

So.much.room.for.activities. Plus, hello another neon sign!

10/10 nap-able bedroom.

Staying here isn't cheap though - you'll be raking out a decent $880/night for this Airbnb!

Check out the full listing of Dollywood for yourself here.

