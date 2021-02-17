Check Out Emma Stone As Cruella de Vil In The Official Movie Poster!

We've been given a first look of Emma Stone as the 101 Dalmations villain, Cruella de Vil! 

The award-winning actor has taken on the role as a younger version of the villain for Disney's upcoming film, Cruella

Disney is set to release the trailer this week and gave us a teaser while we wait: 

The film synopsis is: In 1970s London, young fashion designer Estella de Vil becomes obsessed with dogs' skins, especially Dalmatians, until she eventually becomes a ruthless and terrifying legend known as Cruella.

Cruella is set to be released in May. We cannot wait! 

