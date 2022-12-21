ChatGPT: It's Very Impressive, But Can You Trust It?

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard of the impressive online bot, ChatGPT, recently.

Released by OpenAI, the bot can write essays, complete maths problems and even speak in Shakespearean English.

It’s so impressive over a million people have used the website in under three weeks.

The website is the latest iteration in this new technology that promises to change the way we search for information - and could even replace some of our jobs - and it’s pretty impressive.

“On one level, it is what people call a chatbot, meaning you can chat with It, you can ask questions in a pretty casual manner, and it will respond,” New York Times Technology Correspondent Cade Metz explained to The Briefing today.

“But calling to chat but doesn't completely describe it. The other thing that this type of technology can do is generate all sorts of other digital text - not just responding to your questions - but it can generate - let's say you want a series of ideas for some tweets you want to send out, it can generate those tweets for you. If you wanted to write a blog post on a certain topic, it can do that.”

For all its impressive qualities, it’s easy to want to trust this technology - but should we trust it?

Cade says, probably not.

Take a listen:

