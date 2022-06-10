Charlize Theron & Kerry Washington Star In 'The School For Good & Evil'!

We have the trailer for a new fantasy film coming to Netflix starring Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington, The School for Good & Evil!

In the village of Gavaldon, two misfits and best friends, Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), share the unlikeliest of bonds. Sophie, a lover of fairy tales, dreams of escaping her ordinary village life, while Agatha, with her grim aesthetic, has the makings of a real witch.

Then one night under a blood red moon, a powerful force sweeps them away to the School for Good and Evil — where the true story of every great fairy tale begins. Yet something is amiss from the start: Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, run by the glamourous and acid-tongued Lady Lesso (Charlize Theron), and Agatha in the School for Good, overseen by the sunny and kind Professor Dovey (Kerry Washington).

As if navigating classes with the offspring of Cinderella, Captain Hook, and the dashing son of King Arthur (Jamie Flatters) wasn’t hard enough, according to the Schoolmaster (Laurence Fishburne), only true love’s kiss can change the rules and send the girls to their rightful school.

But when a dark and dangerous figure (Kit Young) with mysterious ties to Sophie reemerges and threatens to destroy the school and the rulebook entirely — the only way to a happy ending is to survive the fairytale first.

Here's the trailer:

IT LOOKS AMAZING!

The film is based on the epic international best-selling book series by Soman Chainani, and is directed by Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, A Simple Favour).

It will hit Netflix this Aussie Spring, and we can't wait!

