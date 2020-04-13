Charli XCX Drops Her First Song From Isolation

Charli XCX recently announced she'd be taking advantage of being in isolation by writing, recording and releasing an album totally from quarantine!

Well, the first track has been released and it is a tune!

The song is called 'Forever' and was written this week by Charli and co-executive produced by Charli XCX, A. G. Cook and BJ Burton. The track was created within the last two days, with Charli teaming up with Cook and Burton via the internet while all three are in self-isolation.

'Forever' comes from the in isolation album 'how i'm feeling now' set to drop on May 15.

