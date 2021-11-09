Charlestown House Destroyed After Accidental Fire

A Charlestown house has been destroyed by fire after a man fell asleep while cooking.

Emergency service crews were called to Wakal Street just before 1 am on Tuesday morning.

More than 20 firefighters worked for almost an hour extinguishing flames saving three nearby homes from destruction.

The man inside the home suffered burns to his arm and smoke inhalation and was transported to hospital in a stable condition.

A second man also suffered burns and required medical assistance at the scene.

Charlestown fire crews are reminding locals that calling Triple Zero can be the difference between life and death.

