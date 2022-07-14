Chaos Hits The Set Of The 'Jersey Shore' Reboot Series

JUST IN: MTV has revealed they’ve halted the production of ‘Jersey Shore 2.0’!

One of the network’s representatives told The Wrap that production of the reboot series (which would “chronicle a new generation of share-house roommates”) has been suspended.

Reports from TMZ suggest cameras hadn’t even begun rolling before the production was shut down due to ‘cast issues.’

The apparent cancellation follows an outcry from the original cast, who vocally slammed MTV for trying to ‘exploit’ their series’ legacy.

“As a cast that took a chance with a network in need, we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see,” their joint statement begins.

“We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family and continue to open our lives for the world.”

“We are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers.”

In a bit of a bizarre move, the statement concludes by plugging the other Jersey Shore series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which follows the original roommates as they travel around the United States.

MTV have yet to formally announce whether they’ll be taking another crack at the reboot, but we have to say, things aren’t sounding too good!

