Chaos, Confusion & Relief As Religious Discrimination Bill Gets Postponed

UPDATED: The Morrison Government has indefinitely put to pasture the contentious Religious Discrimination Bill, following a failed motion in the Senate.

Opting to not debate the draft legislation on Thursday, the bill has been shelved after the sitting government voted against imposing a deadline for the debate to proceed.

It follows the move of five moderate Liberal MPs crossing the floor early this morning, opposing the bill, and instead opting to extend freedoms and rights to transgender students.

Assistant Attorney General Amanda Stoker on Thursday said the government would consult with religious groups about the impact of amendments to the bill.

"What we’re going to do is consult with all the different groups in our community that are affected by it, get their take, make sure we understand fully the implications for them," she said.

"There are real complexities associated with the accommodation in a sensitive and caring way, of being who are dealing with gender identity in, for instance, single-sex schools."

With the Morrison government not likely to sabotage budget week at the next Senate sitting on March 29, the bill will unlikely be introduced before the next federal election in May.

“The prime minister tried to wedge Labor and ended up wedging himself,” Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese declared on Thursday.

Earlier Post 10:30am February 10, 2022

The Federal Government's controversial religious discrimination bill has cleared its first major hurdle after a marathon debate passing through the House of Representatives in the early hours of Thursday.

When the bill was put to a vote just before 5am, five moderate Liberals crossed the floor, in support of Labor's amendments to proceed.

Liberals Katie Allen, Bridget Archer, Fiona Martin, Dave Sharma and Trent Zimmerman all voted for protections against school discrimination to be extended to transgender students.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Australia Today's Morning Briefing with Natarsha Belling - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

MP Trent Zimmerman waved a rainbow flag as he told parliament he would back the Opposition's changes.

"We have to provide a legal environment that supports them. A part of that, is ensuring that when they're going to school, when they’re going to an educational institution, they do so with that struggle that might be within them but knowing that at the very least that that school cannot discriminate against them."

Mr Zimmerman said the statement of beliefs clause “puts religious faith on a pedestal above other rights in a way that I have serious problems with”.

“For me, there is nothing different about your sexuality or your gender than the colour of your skin. And I don’t believe that this Parliament would waste a second if there was some old law, which said that a school or any institution could discriminate against you because of your race and allow that to stand on the statute books,” Mr Zimmerman said.

The major change which bought the debate to its conclusion overnight, was in relation to the Sex Discrimination Act.

Included in section 38(3) was an exemption for religious schools to discriminate "in good faith" and be allowed to exclude staff on the grounds of sexual orientation, gender identity, relationship status and pregnancy "in order to avoid injury to the religious susceptibilities of adherents of that religion".

The proposed amendment was to remove 'sexual orientation', but not 'gender identity' from the list of exemptions that a school was allowed to discriminate on.

What was eventually agreed upon was to throw out the exemption entirely.

In what many hope to be the final hurdle, the new version of the religious discrimination bill has headed to the Senate.

Originally published as: Contentious Religious Discrimination Bill Passes Lower House

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.