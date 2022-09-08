Chaos Avoided As Airline Ground Crews Call Off Strike

Relief for travellers after Emirates-owned Dnata scrapped next week’s industrial strike.

Baggage handlers and ground crews who planned stop work action on Monday have backed down after the company agreed to a 17 per cent pay rise.

With 17,000 employees, Dnata services 30 airlines, including Etihad and Qantas.

The Transport Workers Union are also expected to strike a deal for another ground-handling provider Menzies, with Kuwait-based owner Agility later today.

The new agreements have cleared the tarmac for international and domestic passengers to fly to and from Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide airports with Qantas, Emirates, Etihad and Singapore Airlines.

