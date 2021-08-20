Channing Tatum Spotted Getting Cosy With Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum has been spotted cozying up with none other than actress Zoë Kravitz and we are fizzing over this possible coupling.

The two were recently seen getting close and seamlessly flirting while on an outing in the West Village of NYC.

This isn't the first time the two have been rumoured to be dating, having shut down rumours of a romance back in January.

This time, however, Kravitz, 32 and Tatum, 41 were spotted sharing a hike on an adorable ride through the city.

The two apparently regressed to grade eight, with Tatum riding a black BMX while Kravitz ride the pegs, wrapping her arms the Magic Mike star.

Tatum and Kravitz are both reasonably new to the single life with Tatum breaking things off with ex-Jessie J back in October and Kravitz filing for divorce from ex-hubby Karl Glusman at the start of 2021.

Kravitz and Tatum apparently met on the set of Pussy Island, a movie starring Tatum as the lead character and with Kravitz' directing.

We haven't had anything confirmed YET, I mean if spooning on a BMX in NYC isn't early relationship material, we don't know what is.

Here's hoping!

