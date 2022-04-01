Channing Tatum Says Magic Mike 3 Is Going To Be "Wild" & We're Already Screaming!

Can you smell that? It's the sweat of shirtless men and it's delightful. In saying that, we're pretty damn keen for Magic Mike's Last Dance, the third film in the franchise!

Channing Tatum spoke to ET at the London screening of his latest movie, The Lost City, and said we are in for a ride!

"We're gonna go big. I mean truly, we're not gonna leave anything on the bench. We're taking it out, we're putting it on stage, it's gonna be wild," he said.

Channing also said they have to shoot for the stars with the final film.

"I was like, 'Why are we going to make a third one if not just go really, really, really for the stars?'," he said.

So what can we expect from Magic Mike 3? In an interview with The New York Times, Tatum said it's going to be pretty bonkers.

"We’re kind of swinging for the fences — there never needs to be another stripper movie after this one. We’re trying to do a fish-out-of-water story where it’s a reverse-role ‘Pretty Woman’ story that ends up with a lot of dancing in it,” Channing said.

Channing has been spotted filming scenes with co-star Thandiwe Newton in London the past week, and we know he's keen to have the movie female-centred.

"I want to have an equal, if not even more centralised female character for Mike to really play off of and almost to, I don't want to say, her take the baton, but really let the movie be about a female's experience and not Mike's experience, because it has been so much about Mike and the guys' experiences. These movies are very, very female-forward. At least that is our intention," he told PEOPLE.

Well, we can't wait for a first glimpse of Magic Mike's Last Dance and a sneak peek at the soundtrack! We're ready for it to be WILD!

