Channing Tatum Has Apparently Popped Up On A Dating App… So You’ve Got A Chance

A week after the apparent split of Channing Tatum and Jessie J, US Weekly has now reported that the 39-year-old actor is back in the dating game.

According to the publication multiple sources claim they’ve seen Channing on the dating app Raya.

Raya is a private, membership-based app known not only as a dating app, but to promote professional networking for members of the entertainment industry aka it’s for rich or famous people.

One source claimed Channing’s bio reads: “And yes, I used to be a stripper. Sorry,” with the shrug emoji, and ‘Brown Sugar’ by D’Angelo as his profile song.

It’s believed he and Jessie broke up last month after over a year together.

The Magic Mike actor was of course previously married to Jenna Dewan for years, with the pair sharing 6-year-old daughter Everly.

In Jenna’s book released in October, Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day, she opened up about her divorce and finding out Channing had moved on.

“I carried a rose quartz in my bra and yes, I took herbal supplements to help me heal, but also my mom flew in to be by my side and I called my friends late at night to sob into their ears,” Jenna wrote.

“You need to embrace it all and allow everything positive and productive to be part of the process. It is very important to surround yourself with people who lift you up, make you feel love and appreciated.”

Writing about Channing’s relationship with Jessie, she shared, “I was learning things about my ex most people wouldn’t have to face – and over the internet, as it was happening.

“There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship. I felt blindsided. Choosing grace as I learned everything about my personal situation along with the rest of the world was really difficult.”

Thankfully there is a happy ending in this for Jenna, she is now expecting a baby with her partner Steve Kazee!

