Channing Tatum Co-Stars With A Puppy In Latest Movie

With 23 Jump Street supposedly being off the table, it seems Jonah Hill has been given the boot in exchange for a cuter, cuddlier companion.

Swapping drug-busts for doggos, Channing Tatum is set to make his directorial debut with a feel-good comedy film, simply called ‘Dog’.

The movie follows Tatum as U.S. Army Ranger Briggs as he travels across the Pacific Coast of America to deliver the titular pup, Lulu, to her handler’s funeral in Arizona.

While the subject matter sounds somewhat bleak, Tatum and co-director/scriptwriter Reid Carolin have assured audiences the film will be funny.

Originally slated to drop last February, the film’s had its cinematic release postponed several times before getting the go-ahead to come out on February 18, 2022.

