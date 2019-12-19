Channing Tatum and Jessie J Have Reportedly Split

This might just be the best way to start off the new year, sorry not sorry.

After a year of dating, Channing Tatum and Jessie J have reportedly called it quits.

According to PEOPLE, a source told them, “There wasn’t any drama. They just decided to part ways and are still good friends.”

A second source also echoed the split, saying it was on good terms and the couple just have different priorities.

“Channing and Jessie have different priorities and focuses that don’t really align. They had a fun relationship, but it just didn’t work out. Channing needs to be in LA a lot so he can spend time with Everly. Jessie prefers England. They are still friendly though.”

We guess this is probably why they still both currently follow each other on Instagram.

The two were first seen together at a mini-golf date in October last year, just months after Tatum split from ex-wife Jenna Dewan. Tatum and Dewan share 6-year-old daughter Everly.

If this delicious man is indeed single as a pringle, it seems like he doesn't stay single for long.

So, just a little FYI Channing's Magic Mike Show is coming to Australia next year and since he's back on the market, maybe we might actually see him make an appearance down under.

SCREAMING.

