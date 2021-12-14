Chadwick Boseman's Family Weigh In On The Future Of 'Black Panther'

A year after his tragic passing, Chadwick Boseman’s family have broken their silence about the future of his character, Black Panther, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Boseman had portrayed the character across four films, including 2018’s Black Panther, before succumbing to a secret cancer battle in 2020.

The fact Boseman managed to maintain his charisma, his voice and his superhero physique while battling cancer for four years is more than a bit amazing.

Now, Boseman’s brother, Derrick, is calling for Disney / Marvel to recast the character.

Talking to TMZ, Derrick's pushing for another actor to bring T’Challa to the silver screen, something Marvel head Kevin Feige was fundamentally against.

Derrick said he wants the character to stick around as a good role model and representative for African American children who, before Black Panther, didn’t have proportionate representation in the film series, which has grossed over $23 billion USD.

Ryan Coogler, the director of the original Black Panther and its hotly-anticipated sequel, Wakanda Forver, has yet to formally comment on what will be happening with T’Challa, but has alluded to the character’s sister taking up the superhero’s role.

While it may be a while until we finally have an answer about the fate of the Black Panther, all will be revealed when Wakanda Forever hits cinemas next November.

