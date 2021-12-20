Chad Michael Murray Has Spoken About A One Tree Hill Reboot!

We've been seeing reboots of our fave TV shows left, right and centre, but is it time for a One Tree Hill reboot?

Chad Michael Murray who played Lucas Scott seems to think so! In an exclusive interview with E!, he said he can see it on the cards.

"I can't imagine that it won't, at some point. We get asked all the time. I know I do. And I know Hilarie Burton does, and I see everybody at least once or twice a year."

Not only that, but he even has an idea for what the reboot could include!

"I have an idea that's been bouncing around in my head to do a new generation of this show, dealing with today's issues. There's just so many things now that are so very different than it was back in the early oughts. So, you can do issues that are relating to children and kids that they'e dealing in high school today."

Here's a video of him teasing a return:

Sounds like CMM might be a pretty great producer for a One Tree Hill reboot on our hands! Give him the job, we say.

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!