Chace Crawford & Penn Badgley Just Gave Us a Mini Gossip Girl Reunion

Just a few weeks after Ed Westwick teased us into thinking that we were getting a Gossip Girl reunion, and instead came out with a range of Gossip Girl facemasks, a reunion has finally happened, without Ed Westwick.

I use the word reunion pretttty loosely because it was only Chace Crawford (Nate Archibald) and Penn Badgley (Dan Humphrey), who virtually sat down together and spoke about the show and the projects they’ve done since then.

‘We moved on from ‘Gossip Girl’ to playing despicable white privileged guys.’ - Chace Crawford

Despite how big the show was at the time, and despite the fact that we are getting a reboot of the show at some stage, Badgley almost doesn’t think the same concept works in the year 2020 they way it did in 2007.

‘People wanted to watch a show like ‘Gossip Girl’ because it was aspirational. It was like an escape… But now, cut to 13 years later, people are not interested in that. And I think rightfully so. Now they’re interested in deconstructing why we’re so fascinated with that in the first place.’ - Penn Badgley

Wow. Deep. How far we’ve come as an audience in 13 years.

Even though both Crawford & Badgley had some pretty strong opinions of the show and how it holds up in the year 2020, both of them are going from memories from filming the show. Both of them admitted they haven’t really seen much of the show at all. Crawford even going as far in saying that you have to strap me to a gurney and pop my eyes open’. Ouch

Before you start feeling overwhelming outraged at this, there is a silver lining, they did suggest that it could mean that they will give us something to look forward to in the future…

Hear more about their chat here:

Want more entertainment news? Catch up with Hit Entertainment

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.