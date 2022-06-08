Chace Crawford Explains GROSS Scene In 'The Boys' Everyone Is Talking About

We all know him as hunky Nate Archibald but these days, Chace Crawford slips himself into the lycra outfit of his character 'The Deep' on Prime Video superhero series 'The Boys'.

This isn't your usual superhero show though, there's blood, gore, and many, many controversial scenes including one in Season 3 Episode 1 we cannot even describe to you, so we'll leave it up to Chace!

Season Three of The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.

The series is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods—abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought—themultibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets.

It’s the seemingly powerless against the super-powerful.

You can catch this epic series on Prime Video now!

