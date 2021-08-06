Central Queensland To Increase Hours Of Vaccine Clinics From Today

In response to increased demand, CQ Health has announced the region's vaccine clinics will be further increasing their hours from today.

Gladstone Hospital will be extending its hours today (Friday) to 8:30-4pm, and the Rockhampton Hospital Clinic to open its doors on Saturday from 8am-4pm.

Bookings are available for both locations and walk-in appointments for priority groups are also welcome.

As of yesterday, Queensland Health has administered a mere 27,600 doses in CQ so far and the extended hours hopes to speed the process up.

As of August 1st, 14.7 per cent of people over the age of 15 were fully vaccinated.

