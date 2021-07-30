Central Queensland's Big Win In Added Flights To Holiday Hotspots

Skytrans are throwing some healthy competition into the airline industry in North Queensland with new flights added to holiday destinations.

Launching return-flights between Cairns and the Whitsunday Coast and Cairns and Rockhampton, the airlines shakeup sets add a lucrative mix to air travel from September 13.

North Queensland Local News

Skytrans also plan on reviving flights between Cairns and Horn Island to include Bamaga on the route, despite its 10 minutes flight time.

Skytrans chief executive officer Alan Milne hopes the Queensland owned company will bring some healthy competition to the mix.

“So, we believe bringing some competition on will be a benefit to the travelling public, because it’s nothing like competition to drive your ticket prices down” - Alan Milne

Mr Milne said the operations network aspires to include 13 Torres Strait Island communities and four indigenous mainland Cape York townships.

Included in the shake-up are plans to prize away state regulated flights from REX.

