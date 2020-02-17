Worlds Best Surfers Coming To Avoca Beach!

World-class surfing will return to Avoca Beach with the Vissla Central Coast Pro featuring some of the world's best surfers. This elite 6 day event will form the third and final stop on the Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series.

The current pool of talented junior surfers created a need to host an event locally at Avoca providing opportunities for local surfers to be placed on the world stage, with many surfers travelling from all around the world to surf in the Vissla Central Coast Pro to win WSL points and prize money.

Head to Avoca Beach to see world-class surfers at the final stop for the Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series, and join the Hit Squad at Avoca on Saturday 29th February for games and giveaways.

What: Vissla Central Coast Pro

When: Tuesday 25th February - Sunday 1st March

Where: Avoca Beach, Avoca.

Here's Something You May Have Missed!

Missed Gawndy & Ash Pollard? Catch Up On The Hit App!

App Store OR Google Play