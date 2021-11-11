Central Coast Man Charged With Murder Following One-Year Investigation

A Central Coast man has been arrested and charged with the murder of 49-year-old Warwick Hunter last year.

Homicide investigations began on November 15, 2020 - when emergency services were called to Budgeree Road in Toongabbie to discover a man on the footpath with multiple stab wounds.

Emergency crews rushed to aid along with members of the public, sadly Mr Hunter died at the scene.

Following extensive investigation by the Homicide Squad a 29-year-old man was arrested at Lake Munmorah on Thursday.

The man was sent to Wyong Police Station, where he was charged with murder and a string of other offences.

He was refused bail, set to appear at Wyong Local Court on November 10.

