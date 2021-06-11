Central Coast Government Gives A $22.5 Million Make Over To Wilfred Barret Drive

The New South Wales government has invested $22.5 million into upgrading the key connection from The Entrance to Noraville.

These safety upgrades are now underway on the Wilfred Barret Drive.

Parliamentary Secretary of Central Coast Adam Crouch said,

“This is a major piece of road infostructure connecting the entrance to Noraville to further northern parts of the central coast”.

In January 2019, $10 million was allocated by the state government to upgrade Wilfred Barret Drive, between The Entrance and Norah Head.

Crouch has said,

“This upgrade will include widening of the road, to provide a 1 meter wide central medium. As well as a 3 meter wide southbound shoulder and roadside safety barriers”.

He is confident this will make a big difference to more than 17 thousand motorists who use Wilfred Barret Drive every day.

Catch the latest headlines and your daily dose of news on The Briefing, with Tom Tilley and Jan Dran, Annika Smethurst and Jamilla Rizvi. Available on Listnr