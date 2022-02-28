Central Coast Couple Charged With Over 260 Sexual Abuse Offences

A husband and wife from the Central Coast have been charged with 260 sexual offences over the sexual and physical assault of a teenager.

Police searched the couple’s Narara home back in February of 2021 where they found and seized a number of weapons including knives, knuckle dusters, swords and a stun gun along with drugs including MDMA and methamphetamine, money and a mobile phone.

The discovery was made while police were investigating an alleged drug supply network which resulted in the arrest of the 47-year-old woman and 28-year-old man.

Police then began looking into the abuse of a teenage boy which saw the couple charged with over 260 offences between them including intentionally sexually ouching a child, sexual acts with a child and filming a sexual act with a child for abuse material.

The 47-year-old woman was hit with 136 sexual offences and the 48-year-old man was hit with 126 sexual offences.

The abuse is said to have occurred between 2016 and 2020.

The couple have also been charged with a number of drug and weapon related offences.

The couple are set to face the Gosford Local Court over the charges.

