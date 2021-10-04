Central Coast Cases Soar As NSW Record 623 New Infections

New South Wales have reported 623 new locally acquired infections and sadly six Covid-related deaths on Monday.

Dr Jeremy McAnulty has confirmed 67.1 per cent of eligible people are now fully vaccinated, while 88.4 per cent have received their first dose.

Expected to reach the 70 per cent vaccine double dose milestone on 6 October, the official 'Freedom Day’ is anticipated for October 11 when 80 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated.

Concerns however, over the 32 new Covid cases in the Central Coast, and three in the Mid North Coast, along with 77 new infections in the Illawarra and 59 across Hunter New England regions have health authorities on alert.

Meanwhile, MP Adam Crouch has confirmed that the Coast remains classified as a region, despite rumours of being placed back into Greater Sydney.

“I can confirm that the Central Coast is classified by the NSW Government as a region,” Mr Crouch told the Express.

“The Central Coast has been part of Regional NSW in the Public Health Orders since 21 August and I can confirm that there are no changes to this.”

In the meantime, the Central Coast and Illawarra regions will maintain similar travel restrictions to Sydney LGAs of concern due to high Covid case numbers.

So, when lockdown ends on October 11, coast residents will not be able to travel freely to other parts of Regional NSW.

