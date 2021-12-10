Celeste Barber Has Launched A Collection With Bras N Things!

Celeste Barber wears many hats. She's a comedian, author, actor and social media extraordinaire, but now she's added lingerie designer to her list!

Celeste has launched a collaboration with iconic Aussie brand, Bras N Things, with bright, vibrant and fun designs with everything from relaxed and comfortable to drama and sassy!

As for size, the range is available for up to size 20 and bras are available for an F cup, so everyone is a winner.

Here's some designs we're loving from the range:

Drama Maxi Wrap

Big Love Bralette

Big Love Brazilian Knicker

Big Love Slip

Drama Underwire Bodysuit

The limited edition collection will be available at all Bras N Things stores across Australia and online at www.brasnthings.com!

