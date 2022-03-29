Celebs React To The Will Smith & Chris Rock Oscars Slap On Twitter

It got everyone talking

Article heading image for Celebs React To The Will Smith & Chris Rock Oscars Slap On Twitter

It's the Oscars moment that got everyone talking around the world: Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

It's been the biggest news over the past 24 hours, and Twitter definitely came through with the reactions. But, we had to dig deeper and see what celebrities had to say about it!

Here's some of the celeb reactions from THAT Oscars slap:

Jaden Smith
Post
Nicki Minaj
Post
Conan O'Brien
Post
Rosie O'Donnell
Post
Jimmy Kimmel
Post
Maria Shriver
Post
David Spade
Post
Cher
Post
Sophia Bush
Post
The Chainsmokers
Post
Richard Marx
Post
Mark Hamill
Post
Kathy Griffin
Post

What did you think of the slap? Did Will Smith do the right thing or was it not ok? Let us know on our Hit Entertainment Facebook page!

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:  

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android

Amber Lowther

29 March 2022

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hit Entertainment
Stars
Listen Live!
Hit Entertainment
Stars
Hit Entertainment
Stars
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs