Celebrity MasterChef's Tilly Ramsay Responds After British DJ Calls Her 'A Chubby Little Thing'

Celebrity MasterChef contestant (and Gordon Ramsay’s daughter) Tilly has drawn the line after an English radio host made disparaging (and totally wrong) comments about the 19-year-old’s appearance.

Referencing Ramsay's stint on the UK’s Strictly Dancing, 67-year-old DJ, Steve Allen, said “She’s a chubby little thing, isn’t she? … Probably her dad’s cooking, I should imagine. Tilly Ramsay is on Celebrity MasterChef Australia, is she? Well, she can’t blooming well dance, I’m bored with her already.”

Just… wow.

Taking to Instagram, Tilly firmly drew the line in the sand, appropriately vocalising her disappointment in the radio host in a much classier way than we’d have been capable of.

Tilly’s response drew an overwhelming amount of support from fans and MasterChef brethren alike, with judge, Melissa Leong telling Allen “You’re not exactly a supermodel, mate.”

