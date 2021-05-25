Celebrity Apprentice’s Shaynna Reveals The Real Reason Behind Ross & Camilla’s Fight

We all saw the uncomfortable showdown between the big dogs on last night's Celebrity Apprentice Australia, but we've found out what you didn't know happened!

Celebrity Apprentice star Shaynna Blaze joined the show to discuss everything from dealing with clashing personalities, the yet-to-be continued drama between Camilla Frank and Ross Noble last night, and how she knew there were spies on the show all along!

Take a listen below:

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here: