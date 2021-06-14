Celebrity Apprentice’s Martha Reveals Why She Didn’t Even Sign A Contract Before Filming

We first met her on Married At First Sight, but the now turned beauty blogger has stepped up her game and made her splash on Australia's Celebrity Apprentice!

Martha Kalifatidis spoke to the Hit Network's Cliffo and Gabbi about the realities of being in the spotlight and why she strangely hadn't even signed the contract before she started filming the show...

Plus, she admitted the emotional reason why she couldn't watch the show without her mum!

Take a listen to the full chat below:

