Celebrity Apprentice’s Martha Confirms Whether The Payment Rumours Are True

And I OooOOp.

Article heading image for Celebrity Apprentice’s Martha Confirms Whether The Payment Rumours Are True

Channel 9

Well, well, well we've finally got confirmation on the latest rumours straight from the reality TV queen herself.

Celebrity Apprentice star Martha Kalifatidis joined the Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo and revealed whether those rumours around who has been paid the most and least for their appearance on the show are true or not.

And *spoiler alert* Martha also admitted who the only apprentice Lord Sugar follows back on socials... so we have our bets they're probably the winner (or at the very least, his favourite!)

Take a listen below:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!

25 May 2021

Martha Kalifatidis
celebrity apprentice
paid
Lord Sugar
Listen Live!
Martha Kalifatidis
celebrity apprentice
paid
Lord Sugar
Martha Kalifatidis
celebrity apprentice
paid
Lord Sugar
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs