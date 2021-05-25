Celebrity Apprentice’s Martha Confirms Whether The Payment Rumours Are True

Well, well, well we've finally got confirmation on the latest rumours straight from the reality TV queen herself.

Celebrity Apprentice star Martha Kalifatidis joined the Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo and revealed whether those rumours around who has been paid the most and least for their appearance on the show are true or not.

And *spoiler alert* Martha also admitted who the only apprentice Lord Sugar follows back on socials... so we have our bets they're probably the winner (or at the very least, his favourite!)

Take a listen below:

