- Entertainment NewsCelebrity Apprentice’s Anthony Callea Admits Who His Favourite Person Is On This Season!
Celebrity Apprentice’s Anthony Callea Admits Who His Favourite Person Is On This Season!
Shook.
Channel 9
Celebrity Apprentice Australia is officially back and it has a full class of celebrities we are ready to see if they get hired or fired!
Australian Idol runner up, Anthony Callea spilled the deets on his iso activities and he hinted there will be some clashes on this season of Celebrity Apprentice!
Take a listen below:
Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.