Celebrate Lunar New Year In Sydney With Bottomless Dumplings & Koalas!

The Sydney Lunar Festival officially kicks off this January 25th, with the whole city offering up a variety of festivities to celebrate the Year of the Rat!

One of our absolute favourite activities on offer has to be from WILD Life Sydney Zoo who will be hosting a very special all-you-can-eat dumplings experience at twilight, surrounded by koalas!

Dumplings will be served up by the team at New Shanghai with a custom menu of favourites like prawn and pork wonton, chicken and celery dumplings, and Xiao Long Bao.

To make things sweeter, $5 from each ticket will be donated through the WILD LIFE Conservation Fund to wildlife charities helping injured animals.

Check out the details:

When: Wednesday 22 January - Thursday 30 January





Price: $50 (includes the twilight all-you-can-eat dumpling experience and after-hours access to the zoo)





30 minute all-you-can-eat dumpling sessions available: 6pm, 7pm & 8pm (last session finishes at 8:30pm. Zoo closing at 9pm)





Please allow between 45 to 60 minutes for your self-guided tour before your all-you-can-eat-dumplings session (it can take up 1hr to walk through the zoo and get to Koala Rooftop). This is also to make sure you have enough time to prepare your stomach 😊





All guests can stay in the zoo after their session until closing time at 9pm

There are limited spots, so be sure to pre-book here!

If you do happen to miss out, or just want to enjoy another dining experience with one of the country’s most famous icons, WILD Life Sydney Zoo also offer a permanent Breakfast With Koalas experience.

Take a look:

Don't forget to download the 2DayFM app on iOS and Android for feel good music, podcasts and to stay up to date with all things Sydney!