Celebrate Food & Culture At Latrobe Valley Maltese Festa This Month!

Ready to celebrate the food & culture of Malta? Head to the Latrobe Valley Maltese Festa on February 22 at Kernot Hall, Morwell!

Your day will be filled with a taste of the Mediterranean in Morwell, with Maltese entertainment, exhibitions and stalls at the ready!

There will also be traditional Maltese food, drinks & dances! You're set to be entertained with live music in and outside of Kernot Hall.

If you're keen to get amongst all that Latrobe Valley Maltese Festa has to offer, all you have to bring is yourself & a gold coin donation!

The first Maltese Festa is 2018 attracted more than 8000 people, so make sure you save the date in your calendar because it's going to be even bigger this year!

Date: Saturday, February 22

Time: 10am-4pm

Location: Kernot Hall: 50-70 Princes Drive, Morwell

