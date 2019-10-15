Celebrate Exceptional Local Food & Drink Produce At The Tweed Artisan Food Weekend

Destination Tweed is hosting their very first annual Tweed Artisan Food Weekend, a 3-day celebration of the dynamic Tweed Valley foodie scene, and we're all about it!

From October 18 - 20, enjoy curated culinary experiences and discover unique local ingredients, from farm-fresh organic produce and hand-crafted cheeses to local brews and wild-harvested sustainable meats.

Highlights throughout the weekend will include a Stamp & Grind Sugar Mill Tour, allowing you to discover how sugar cane becomes sugar, a tour and tasting at Stone & Wood Brewery, hands-on cooking classes through Temple Door Cooking School, an intimate picnic on-farm experience with Blue Ginger Picnics, and more.

Don't miss out... tickets are available here.

