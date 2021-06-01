Celeb Makeup Artist On How She Went From MAC To Working For Ariana Grande

Celeb make-up artist Ash K Holm works with the Kardashians, Lana del Ray, Ariana Grande and Bebe Rexha to name a few...but her life hasn't always been so glamorous!

Ash recently joined host Elle Ferguson on her podcast Sliding Doors With Elle Ferguson and revealed the incredible story of how she went from working MAC counters to working on Ariana Grande’s wedding day!

Citing “consistency and discipline" as two things that have shaped her career, Ash also revealed all it can take is meeting one person who truly believes in you.

Hear more below:

