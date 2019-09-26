CCTV Footages Captures Wheelchair Leaving Hospital On Its Own

Tbh, hospitals are always kinda really freaky anyways, but this story is one big giant NOPE.

A poor hospital security guard in India was literally almost scared to death after he spotted a wheelchair moving on its own.

It gets even spookier… It was all caught on film.

The footage was captured security footage at Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in India.

It shows the wheelchair which was VERY MUCH PARKED, edging backwards and then going for a roll and literally exit the building while avoiding everything that comes in its path… lmao sorry what now?

Watch it below.

Security guard, Manoj Kumar revealed that the whole thing went down on September 19 and stated “I came out to drink water and I saw the wheelchair moving on its own. It was just wind nothing else. I was also feeling very cold. A handful of staff members reportedly became hesitant to work nights due to the possibility of a ghost.”

He also added that “One doctor at the hospital, however, said the wheelchair had been parked in a partially uncovered area and was pushed by the wind.

It rolled on the smooth floor and went out. It was just wind and not any ghost.”

Ummm no offence, but that didn’t look like no wind to us.



